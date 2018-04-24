St John leads Morvant Laventille to basketball win

OSWALD ST John notched 24 points on Friday, to guide Morvant Laventille to a 40-32 victory over West Mucurapo, in a Male Under-17 encounter, at the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo.

Action was in the Trinidad and Tobago Schools Basketball Association (TTSBA) North Zone.

Morvant Laventille, who trailed 22-18 at the halftime interval, got seven points from Edward Seaton and six points from Isaiah Williams.

Jahiem Furlonge was the leading scorer for West Mucurapo with 12 points, while Amare Toney contributed nine and Ronald Riley six.

On Thursday, St Anthony’s registered a 56-50 victory over St Mary’s.

The scores were locked at 26-apiece at the end of the first half, but St Anthony’s pulled away in the second stanza to secure the win.

Jahiem Job had a game-high 28 points for St Anthony’s, while Brent Diaz chipped in with nine points.

For St Mary’s, Jacoba Benjamin led the way with 25, while Luke Mobhair netted nine and Evan Trim eight.

Also on Thursday, South East Port of Spain earned a 20-0 win, by default, over Trinity.

In related news, Malick have withdrawn from both the Male Under-20 and Open Female categories, the International School of Port of Spain will no longer be competing in the Male Under-20 section while South East Port of Spain have pulled out of the Female Under-15 division.