Southern Division police arrest robbery suspects

A 35-YEAR-OLD San Juan man who, police say, is the main suspect in a series of break-ins and robberies of business places in San Fernando and environs is now in custody. The suspect who is from Don Miguel Road in San Juan was arrested last Friday by Southern Division police.

According to police reports, between 2 am and 12 pm on Friday, Southern Division Operations Unit led by Snr Supt Mohammed and including ASP Ramdeen, Insp Don Gajadhar, Sgt Ramroop, Cpls Baccus and Pulchan along with PCs Lange, Moses and Assevero conducted a special exercise and arrested the suspect for the break-in at Massy’s Gulf View store where $48,000 in items were stolen.

The man is also a suspect in the robbery at R & J’s store located in Gulf City Mall, and a recent robbery at Court’s store at Lower High Street in San Fernando. Thirteen other suspects, ranging in age from 20 years to 37 years were also arrested for robberies, shootings, marijuana possession and larceny of motor vehicles.

Among the 13 were two suspects detained for car jackings: a 20-year-old from California and a 32-year-old from Port of Spain. In light of the arrests, Southern Division Police are asking victims of car jackings to come forward as they are going to be conducting ID parades soon. The San Fernando CID can be contacted at 652 2564.