Residents protest outside court

A HANDFUL of Vance River residents staged a peaceful placard protest yesterday outside the Point Fortin Magistrates court to highlight their displeasure over the arrest of two young men from the district last Thursday.

As the two appeared in court charged with possession of two rounds of ammunition, villagers led by the parents of the men held up placards outside the courthouse proclaiming the men’s innocence and calling for justice.

Jeffrey Despot, 46, claimed his two sons were taken from his home last Thursday by police who said they were searching for arms and ammunition. Despot said nothing illegal was found in the house and police said his sons were being taken in for questioning relative to ongoing enquiries. Later, Despot said, he learned the two were charged for possession of two rounds of ammunition which police claimed were found in the family’s house.

Despot said his two sons have since pleaded not guilty and were granted bail.

He has vowed not to rest until he gets justice for his boys.