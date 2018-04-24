Police still questioning guard on stabbing incident
Police have not yet charged the 19-year-old security guard who was involved in a stabbing at the Independence Square Branch of KFC.
The man was taken from the Central Police Station by officers of the Homicide Bureau to Riverside Plaza for further interviewing this afternoon.
Officers believe investigators may seek advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) after this afternoon's questioning.
On Saturday the security guard reportedly fatally stabbed 33-year-old Kareem Douglas of Charlotte Street, Port of Spain after he allegedly began taking photos of customers without their permission.
The security guard reportedly fled the scene after the stabbing but returned hours later and surrendered to police.