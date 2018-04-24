Man, 63, charged for penetrating child, 10

A 63-YEAR-OLD man was yesterday taken before a Chaguanas magistrate charged with inserting his finger into the vagina of a ten-year old girl. Taradath Maraj stood before Senior Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor who read the charge that last Friday, he sexually assaulted the girl. The charge was laid indictably and Maraj was not called upon to plead. Attorney Taradath Singh who represented Maraj told the magistrate his client’s son was present in the courthouse. The son was called forward. He produced his identification card to the court.

The magistrate granted Maraj $60,000 bail to be approved by a Clerk of the Peace. Maraj was ordered to report to the Freeport Police Station every Saturday. The case was adjourned to May 21.