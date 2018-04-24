Breaking
Paray: No plan to fight flooding UNHCR: TT in breach of international refugee law Four in court after police find gun in chicken depot Curepe man granted bail for scamming Tobago pensioner Charlieville murder victim lured out of house with phone call
N Touch
Tuesday 24 April 2018
follow us
News

Man, 63, charged for penetrating child, 10

A 63-YEAR-OLD man was yesterday taken before a Chaguanas magistrate charged with inserting his finger into the vagina of a ten-year old girl. Taradath Maraj stood before Senior Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor who read the charge that last Friday, he sexually assaulted the girl. The charge was laid indictably and Maraj was not called upon to plead. Attorney Taradath Singh who represented Maraj told the magistrate his client’s son was present in the courthouse. The son was called forward. He produced his identification card to the court.

The magistrate granted Maraj $60,000 bail to be approved by a Clerk of the Peace. Maraj was ordered to report to the Freeport Police Station every Saturday. The case was adjourned to May 21.

Comments

Reply to this story

News

No $$ for wedding

THE wedding of Cedros fisherman Awardnath Hajarie and his common-law wife Hermatie Sankar, carded for