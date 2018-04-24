Lucas not fired, may be NCC CEO

JUST two days after resigning as chairman of the National Carnival Committee (NCC) and Winston “Gypsy” Peters being appointed to that role, Colin Lucas is being considered as interim CEO of the organisation.

In a release yesterday, the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts dismissed rumours that Lucas was fired. He was appointed chairman on November 16, and acted as executive chairman of the NCC from December 8 until last Friday, in the absence of a CEO. In light of this, consideration was being given to his appointment as interim CEO of the NCC until this position could be filled.

The ministry said this necessitated Lucas’ resignation as chairman. Contacted yesterday, Lucas confirmed that the possibility of his acting as interim CEO did exist, but it all depended on the NCC board. “The board will be meeting tomorrow.

“Most of my professional career has been more CEO-oriented than board-oriented. I am willing to serve. I like the organisation and I think it has so much potential,” Lucas told the Newsday, yesterday.

He had also said last Friday after his resignation that he was willing to serve the NCC in any capacity. Culture Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said Peters brought a wealth of experience to the position of chairman, having had a long-standing career in the field of culture as both a practitioner and administrator, and being a former culture minister.