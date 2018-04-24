Hevron Heights property untouched at auction

The unfinished Hevron Heights Towers nestled in the hills of Mt Lambert PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED Monday, 16th April, 2018

In what is being described as a first for property auctions, the controversial Hevron Heights townhouse development remained untouched as twenty-four potential buyers gathered at Peter Soon's auction mart on Seventh Street, Barataria this morning

Newsday understands the incomplete development was set at the reserve price of $19.5 million, however none of the bidders offered a price above or below this figure. According to sources, there was some interest in the property among several potential bidders, however there was reluctance over the price.

Sources also revealed that the next course of action for the developers, David and Leonora Deslauriers may be to put the property up for a private treaty sale of place it up auction again.