CoP: Terrorism difficult to investigate

Ag CoP Stephen Williams.

TERRORISM is one of the most difficult crimes for the Police Service to investigate. Acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) Stephen Williams made this statement yesterday to members of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on the Anti-Terrorism Amendment Bill 2018. Speaking during a public hearing on the bill at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre, Williams said the "investigation of terrorism can turn out to be one of the most difficult form of investigations that confront the TT Police Service.” He added, “It is already one of the most difficult form of investigations that confronts us right now.” Williams said the Police Service “takes licks all the time” when it comes to its investigations. In this regard, Williams said the bill must be all encompassing to allow the police to investigate people suspected of terrorist activities and prevent them from carrying out such acts. Acting Insp Kazim Ali of the Legal Unit said the bill is vague in its definition of a terrorist act.

Ali also argued the legislation needs to be more specific in treating with homemade firearms or explosives which could be used in terrorist acts. Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU) Asst Supt Kerwin Francis said it is possible that police officers could discover items such as terrorism literature during the course of their investigations. Francis said while it was important to gather evidence for prosecutoral purposes, it was also important for the police to be able to intervene “at the preparatory stage” of a terrorist act.