Bush fire forces school’s closure

SEETA PERSAD

FOLLOW an entire week lost due to protests during the first week of the school term, classes again were called off yesterday at both the Princes Town Presbyterian No 1 and 2 schools due to smoke from a bush fire which raged nearby. Students of both schools are housed at the No 2 school located in Craignish Village due to the dilapidated condition of the No 1 School.

Around midday, students were caught in mad rush to exit the premises as smoke from the bush fire blew into the classrooms. No 1 school PTA president Nola Ramjohn Karim said students and parents scampered from the school to get away from the choking smoke. The Princes Town Fire Station was called in.

Classes were lost last week when parents decided to keep their children home from the No 1 school over its dilapidated condition. That school’s PTA demanded that Education Minister Anthony Garcia instruct that a new building be built. Karim said that in June 2015, Presbyterian No 1 was deemed unfit and the ministry closed it. Construction of a new school was supposed to begin on an adjacent empty lot.

She said Garcia promised promised to rebuild the school just as he had completed the New Grant Anglican School. The minister assured the PTA, she said, that the Education Facilities Company Ltd will begin construction within three months.