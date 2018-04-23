Venezuelans’ deportation concerns UN Attorney to complain to High Court

Attorney Mervyn Cordner

ATTORNEY Mervyn Cordner will today attend the Port of Spain High Court to complain about the Government’s action in deporting 82 Venezuelans on a Venezuelan military aircraft on Saturday evening, despite a court order being issued earlier that day instructing that one of the detainees, Wilfer Sandoval, be produced in court.

“It’s an illegal deportation,” Cordner said. “It’s ridiculous.”

He said the order was made against the National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and the Chief Immigration Officer.

Relating the flurry of activity to help the detainees, including his visit on Thursday to Sandoval at the Immigration Detention Centre at Aripo with the detainee’s wife and mother, Cordner said the TT authorities must have known the court order was issued.

He said it was wrong to deport the detainees to Venezuela from where they had fled and where he feared they would now be subject to ill treatment.

Saying some of the deportees have Trinidadian wives, Cordner vowed not to let the matter rest.

Otherwise United Nations resident coordinator Richard Blewitt yesterday expressed concern over the repatriation of the Venezuelans (reportedly including 13 asylum seekers).

“The United Nations is concerned for the welfare of these people and is in contact with the appropriate authorities in Port of Spain to ensure that any person in need of protection will get it without fail.”

Blewitt’s statement said the Ministry of National Security announced 82 Venezuelans who had been held in detention in TT, had been turned over to the Venezuelan Embassy for repatriation.

“The group, comprising 53 men and 29 women, included several individuals who had been registered as asylum seekers in Trinidad and Tobago, as well as others who had initiated asylum requests or had signalled an intention to do so.

“The Ministry statement said all returns were voluntary although this could not be verified independently by United Nations observers.”

The statement said Venezuelans have been leaving their country in growing numbers, many in need of international protection and seeking temporary refuge in countries of the Americas region, including in some Caribbean nations like TT.

“The United Nations and its local partners have encouraged the prompt adoption of national legislation on refugee issues, and work together to support the Government of Trinidad and Tobago in its efforts to develop an efficient and secure asylum system.”