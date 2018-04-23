Prison’s Commissioner: Officer’s car torching a private matter

A screenshot from a video which has surfaced online shows two men pouring gasoline over a vehicle belonging to a prison officer and setting fire to it.

Commissioner of Prisons Gerard Wilson says an incident in which the vehicle of a prison officer was set on fire has not been reported to him and believes it may have been the result of a private matter.

Speaking with Newsday this morning, Wilson said he was unable to comment on the matter as it was not brought to his attention and refuted claims that the torching took place because of the officer's refusal to smuggle contraband items into the Golden Grove Maximum Security Prison.

"This matter hasn't been brought to my attention and my understanding is that it was not reported to the police so I would prefer not to comment on it for now."

In a separate incident, a prison officer was stabbed and wounded while on duty at the Golden Grove Prison as he attempted to break up a fight between two prisoners.

Wilson confirmed the officer did not suffer any life-threatening injuries and has since been treated and discharged from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre. He added that the officer is in good health but was unable to say if he has returned to work as of this morning.