Princes Town man killed in crash

AN early morning accident on the M2 Ring Road in Debe claimed the life of a man and left another hospitalised.

Police identified the deceased as 32-year-old Adesh Ramnath of Cedar Hill in Princes Town.

According to police reports, around 8.30 on Saturday morning, Ramnath was driving a silver Nissan station wagon when the car reportedly skidded. Police said the car then collided head on with a Toyota mini van driven by Virendra Gangaram. Ramnath died at the scene while Gangaram was taken to hospital with multiple injuries. Investigations are continuing.