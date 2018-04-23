Le Hunte: TT’s utilities faced with challenges

Minister of Public Utlities Robert Le Hunte. PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS.

Minister of Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte says since coming into office he has been faced with challenges in trying to create a transformational change in this country's utilities institutions.

He was speaking today at a ‘Leadership Breakfast Assembly’ hosted by the National Association of Administrative Professionals at the Cascadia Hotel, St Ann’s.

“In the private sector you come up with ideas, you think about what is needed to be done and are able to get it done very quickly.

"What I have recognised is the frustration of that, because I feel the pain of the citizens when they call in and somebody tells me they don’t have water for a week. Sometimes people tell me they don’t have water for two to three weeks or months. I cannot understand that as a service.”