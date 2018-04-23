I am alive and intend to be so until I die Panday responds to death rumours

UNITED NATIONAL CONGRESS founder Basdeo Panday is not only alive, but is busily transplanting cucumber plants in his kitchen garden.

That was his reaction to rumours circulating on social media that he had passed away.

Contacted on his cellphone, a bemused Panday at first repeated the question regarding his health.

“You are asking if I am not well?”

When the question was repeated he said: “Actually you are disturbing me from transplanting my cucumber plants so I don’t know how you can say I am not well.”

Then in typical Panday style he said: “Anybody who told you that I was dead, tell them the rumours are true and on the third day I arose from the dead.”

Then on a more serious note, he said there were people, whom he did not identify, who wished he was dead.

“But I would want to disappoint them for as long as possible.”

He then took to social media where he wrote a simple message on his daughter’s Mickela Panday’s Facebook page – “I am alive and intend to be so until I die.”

Earlier Mickela, writing on her Instagram account said: “There is a cruel and vicious rumour being spread that our Dad has passed away. Whilst we have become accustomed to fake news, this is a new low. Please be assured that he is alive and kicking!”