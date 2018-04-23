Fuad Khan: AG making a mockery of TT

San Juan/Barataria MP Dr Fuad Khan.

Former Health Minister and opposition MP Dr. Fuad Khan criticised the Attorney General and the current administration for what he described as a hypocritical, heartless and unconcerned act against 82 Venezuelan nationals who were deported over the weekend.

According to a release, this morning, Khan says the act breached Article 31 of the United Nations' (UN) Convention relating to the Status of Refugees and says attempts to explain the repatriation by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi were woefully inadequate adding that Al-Rawi has made a mockery of the country.

"In defending the repatriation, the Attorney General is on record as stating that 'this country’s participation in international agreements does not automatically translate to domestic law.'

"By this logic, the Honourable Attorney General is a making a mockery of this country acceding to the 1951 Convention relating to the Status of Refugees and its 1967 Protocol in 2000," Khan said.