Four in court after police find gun in chicken depot

A CHASE Village chicken depot owner, his wife and two men appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition found at the pluck shop on Friday.

Vishal Singh, 41, owner of the poultry depot, his wife Mala Singh, 38, both of Perseverance Road, Chaguanas, Ronnel Matthew, 26, of Wallerfield, Arima, and Caleb Morille, 28, of Pinto Road, Arima, appeared before senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor,yesterday.

A statement from the police communications department said Matthew pleaded guilty and the other three not guilty.

Matthew is to reappear in court tomorrow. The couple and Morille will return to court on Thursday.

The Singhs and Morille were granted bail.

Central Division Task Force officers searched the depot at about 2.30 pm on Friday, when they allegedly found a Smith and Wesson revolver loaded with three rounds of .38mm ammunition, hidden under a counter.

The exercise was supervised by Sgt Glen Persad and Cpl Krishnarine Maharaj. Charges were laid by PC Devenand Beharry.