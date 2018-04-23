Despite cancer diagnosis, Morgan feisty as ever

Economist, former Tobago East MP and author Dr Morgan Job has been diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer.

Former Tobago East MP and popular radio personality Dr Morgan Job has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was given six months to a year to live.

The former politician was recently diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer, as confirmed by his daughter Dzifa Job this morning.

Speaking with Newsday, the younger Job said her father was resting at the family's St Joseph home and are in the process of raising funds for him to undergo treatment.

"He is alert, he can move around and do some things on his own, but he's weaker than he has ever been in his life. He's also not as sharp so he's slowing down a bit but we're just trying to give him the best quality of life we possibly can. We're trying to stay positive."

One of Job's sons, Keron Job has started a crowd funding campaign to raise money for his father's operation. On the account, Job reportedly quoted Shakespeare after learning of his diagnosis and is in good spirits despite the news.

Job, 76, rose to popularity as an MP under the now defunct National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) political party and was known as an outspoken cultural critic and author.