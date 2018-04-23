Defence Force, Paragon win UWI hockey titles

A Paragon player looks to make a play against Ventures in the UWI Indoor Hockey Invitational women’s final.

Sherdon Pierre

Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and Paragon Women’s team were crowned champions of the UWI Invitational Indoor Tournament yesterday at UWI-SPEC, St Augustine.

Kristin Thompson scored a spectacular five goals for Paragon in the Women’s final as they whipped Ventures 8-4 to claim the top prize. Thompson was ruthless in front of goal, scoring in the 3rd ,8th, 16th ,26th & 36th minutes. Danielle Thompson added two goals in the 18th and 34th, while Alanna Lewis chipped in with a goal in the 24th minute.

Krizia Layne was Ventures best player, scoring a hat-trick in the 8th, 21st and 24th minutes, while Lindsay Williams had a lone goal in the 23rd minute.

It was an exciting men’s final with the TT Defence Force scoring two early goals through Shane Leggerton (5th) and Justin Beharry (7th). However, Fatima answered with a goal from Jordan Viera a few seconds after to make 2-1. TTDF increased their lead to 3-1 when Javon Woodward scored in the 17th minute and held the two-goal cushion to half-time.

Leggerton added his second goal of the final in the 24th minute to give the Army men a comfortable 4-1 lead which looked to be under no threat.

But Fatima pulled two quick goals back through efforts by Roshane Hamilton (25th) and Viera (32) to make the game interesting at 4-3. But TTDF national player Mickel Pierre put the game beyond doubt with a solo effort in the 34th minute, and Shaquille Daniel completed the scoring with a last minute goal to end the match 6-3.

Krizia Layne won the Most Goals title with 15 goals for the women, while Jordan Viera topped the men’s division with eight goals. Paragon placed third in the men’s division, trouncing UWI Lions 6-0, while Magnolia claimed the bronze medal in the women’s division.