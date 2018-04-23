Breaking
Monday 23 April 2018
Curepe man granted bail for scamming Tobago pensioner

A Curepe man who allegedly scammed a Tobago pensioner was granted $30,000 bail by a Tunapuna magistrate on Thursday.

Joel Stanisclaus, 32, a mechanic of Alice Street, Curepe, appeared before Magistrate Marissa Gomez, charged with fraudulent conversion.

The case was adjourned to May 17 and transferred to the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged the pensioner, a retiree, of Moriah, Tobago, deposited $9,000 into a bank account of someone he knew on February 10, 2017, for repairs to be done on a car's engine.

The repairs were never done and the money was not returned.

Stanisclaus was charged by Cpl Kerron Jonas, of the Scarborough Criminal Investigations Department.

