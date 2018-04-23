Cops arrest nine Venezuelans and a Trini at Palo Seco

SOUTH-WESTERN Division police arrested nine Venezuelans for being in this country illegally and a 40-year-old farmer for having a gun and seven rounds of ammunition.

Police arrested the ten people during an exercise coordinated by acting Snr Supt Neville Adams over the weekend. The exercise began at about 7 pm on Saturday and ended 3 am yesterday. It included police from South Western Division Task Force, CID and Santa Flora Police Station.

Reports are Sgt Jaggernauth, Cpl Harripersad and Boodlal and other police intercepted three vehicles on the SS Erin Road in Palo Seco. With the assistance of PCs Singh, Durity and Sylvester and other police, they searched the vehicles. Checks revealed that nine of the occupants – five men and four women – were illegal immigrants between the ages 18 to 39 years.

The farmer, of Wallerfield in Arima, was also an occupant of one of the vehicles. Police found on him an illegal revolver and seven rounds of .38mm ammunition.

Once charged, he will appear in the Siparia Magistrates’ Court.