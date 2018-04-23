Cop challenges transfer

A SERGEANT has accused acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams of being malicious in his decision to transfer him from the Northern Division Task Force (NDTF) to the Central Division.

Sgt Matthew Haywood, in a letter sent to the CoP on Monday, claims he was transferred because he was investigating a relative of the commissioner and his life is now at risk.

He said the decision was “malicious, unfair and actuated by irrelevant considerations” and he intends to challenge Williams’ decision to transfer him from the NDTF Area East to the Central Division on January 18.

Haywood's lawyers have asked the commissioner to immediately revoke the transfer and reinstate him as supervisor of the NDTF Area East.

The commissioner has five days in which to respond to the letter.

Representing Haywood are attorneys Reynold Waldrop, Jeron Joseph and Tim Charrianndy.