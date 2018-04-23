Close associate of Sheron Sukhdeo shot dead

A 21-year-old man, who police identified as a close associate of slain businessman Sheron Sukhdeo, was shot dead while standing in the driveway of his home yesterday afternoon.

Police reports state that around 3.25 pm, Joshua Plaza was in his driveway next to one of his cars at Orlando Drive, Caroni Savannah Road – a short distance away from where Sukhdeo lived, when he was shot several times by an unknown assailant.

The killer then fled in a waiting car. Relatives who heard the gunshots checked and found Plaza in a pool of blood.

Chaguanas police and Homicide officers were called.

Head of the Central Division, Snr Supt Inraj Balram said Plaza was known to the police and was previously charged with a gun-related offence.

This latest killing brings the murder toll to 171 for the year so far.