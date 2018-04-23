Charlieville murder victim lured out of house with phone call

A 21-year-old Charlieville man was shot and killed outside his home after he was told to come outside and meet someone yesterday afternoon.

Relatives said Joshua Plaza, of Savannah Heights, Charlieville, was at home at around 3.45 pm when he received a phone call from someone who told him to come outside.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James this morning, one relative said he was at the back of the house watching television when he heard the gunshots.

"I ran outside to see what happened, but by the time I got there he was already on the ground bleeding."