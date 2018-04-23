Body found in La Romaine

File photo

Southern Division police are seeking the public's help in identifying the body of a man found at the side of the road in La Romaine this morning.

Police received an anonymous tip around 6.15 am that a body was seen near the M2 Ring Road close to Concord Road.

They found the body of a man with a single gunshot wound to the head.

The man, who was of African descent, was wearing grey three-quarter pants, a blue and white striped T-shirt and a brown shoes. He is said to be five foot eight inches tall.

He looks to be in his early 30s and is slim-built with a low haircut.

Anyone who believes they can help police identify him can contact the Southern Division Homicide Bureau at 652-0494 or CID at 652-2564 or any police station.