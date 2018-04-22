Shandy Carib Magnoliastart hot in UWI

SHERDON PIERRE

BRITNEY Hingh blazed four goals to help Shandy Carib Magnolia win two matches on the opening night of the UWI Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament on Friday evening at UWI SPEC, St Augustine.

The opening match of the tournament was between Magnolia and host team UWI in the Women’s division. Savanah De Freitas (Magnolia) scored a goal each on either half of the game (9th, 26th) to help put Magnolia on their way to a comfortable 4-0 victory. Also on the scoresheet were Shaniah De Freitas in the 5th minute and Britney with her first goal of the night in 13th minute.

Magnolia returned for the last match on Friday to clobber Notre Dame 7-0. Britney (3rd, 6th & 11th) and Kaitlyn Olton (15th, 20th & 27th) both recorded hat-tricks while Saarah Olton chipped in with a goal in the fourth minute. Ventures whipped Paragon (3-1) in the other Women’s game on the night. Krizia Layne scored a first half double (7th, 13th) then Anya Sealey scored in the 15th minute to close off the first half with a 3-0 lead. Paragon pulled a goal back in the 24th minute through Kristin Thompson but they got no further.

In the Men’s division, UWI held on to a first half goal from Keiron Emmanuel (11th) to secure a nervy victory over Paragon 1-0. Also,Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and national player Marcus James notched a hat-trick, propelling his team to a crushing 6-1 victory over Notre Dame. James’ goals came in the 8th, 9th and 24th minutes while Shaquille Daniel scored in the 12th and Gerrard Ferguson rounded off the scoring in the 28th minute.

Yesterday’s scores:

Men’s division – TTDF def UWI 5-4; Fatima def Notre Dame 7-1; UWI def Notre Dame 6-2; TTDF def Paragon 4-3.

Women’s division – Ventures def Notre Dame 12-1; Ventures def UWI 7-3; Paragon def UWI 7-0; Ventures def Shandy Carib Magnolia 4-3.