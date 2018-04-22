Naps advance toIntercol T20 final

NAPARIMA College won their Powergen’s Intercol T20 semi-final match against Fatima College by 18 runs, booking their spot in the final yesterday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

West Indies Under-19 player Cephas Cooper stroked his way to 58 runs, leading the batting line up for Naps once again in the tournament. He was accompanied by teammates Justyn Gangoo and Avinash Mahabirsingh, who contributed 27 and 23 runs respectively. Naps posted a decent score of 127 runs for four from their 20 overs. Fatima’s Wendell George took two wickets for 13 runs to keep the victory target in sight. In response, Fatima were limited to 109 for nine in their 20 overs. George, showing his class with the bat, fought a lone battle with a knock of 47 but it was not enough for a positive result in the game. Naparima’s bowlers were all impressive, led by Gangoo who claimed three wickets for 12 runs, while Ryan Bandoo took two for 19.

Fatima had advanced into the semi-final stage on Friday night by beating St. Benedict’s by nine wickets. Naps will face either Hillview College or Presentation College Chaguanas who were battling in their semi-final match at press time. The final bowls off on May 4 at the Brian Lara Academy.