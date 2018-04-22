Embassies host World Book day activities

Spanish children’s film La Tropa de Trapo en la Selva del Arcoíris will be shown at Nalis tomorrow for World Book and Copyright Day.

A number of activities will be held to celebrate World Book and Copyright Day tomorrow, the International Day of the Spanish language and the anniversary of the death of renowned Spanish author Miguel de Cervantes.

Joining with the Bocas Lit Fest and the National Library (Nalis) to collaborate on activities are the embassies of Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Cuba and the Dominican Republic.

The activities take place at Nalis, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain from 9 am. The programme is aimed at giving the youth an opportunity to learn and practise Spanish in a relaxed and pedagogical environment, said a media release.

The events begin from 9 am with the screening of the Spanish children’s film La Tropa de Trapo en la Selva del Arcoíris, followed by, El regreso del vampire, ¿Qué es la guerra?, Un día en familia, El Regalo de Anancy, Selkirk, El Verdadero Robinson Crusoe, y La Fórmula del Doctor Funes, all part of the Cine Lit Festival, which has become a fixture in the annual Bocas Lit Fest.

Activities continue at 10 am with the Spanish Read-a-thon or Micro Abierto which will begin with students taking the fore and showcasing their talents through reading, poetry or storytelling in Spanish. The various embassies will also share in the reading of texts in Spanish with the many students present.

At 12 pm, Dr Esperanza Luengo will offer three workshops in Spanish focusing on the younger participants. Children between six and 12 years will be guided using the book Tell me en español, which was developed by Luengo.

Students of Spanish at the University of the West Indies (UWI) will also share in reciting various poems and literary fragments all in Spanish from 4 pm.

The day will end with the screening of the Spanish film La Novia at 5.30 pm and the release of a promotional video explaining the importance of Spanish learning entitled Spanish – A Language of the Past, Present and Future.

For more info: contact the Embassy of Spain at 625-7938 ext 235 or 237.