Brooks, McKnight take silver at Grenada Invitational

ALENA Brooks and Sparkle McKnight both claimed silver medals at the 2018 Grenada Invitational Meet in St George’s, Grenada, yesterday.

Brooks, who recently competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, took silver in the 800m women’s final in two minutes, 03.18 seconds (2:03.18). American Carly Muscaro won gold in 2:02.84 and Barbadian Sade Sealy grabbed bronze in 2:04.27.

McKnight, another TT Commonwealth Games representative, claimed silver in the women’s 400m hurdles final in 56.59. McKnight ran a strong final 100m to finish behind Jamaican Yanique Haye-Smith who won in 56.38, while Kaliese Spencer also of Jamaica was third in 56.99.

Lalonde Gordon was victorious in the men’s 200m B final in 21.11, finishing ahead of Antiguan Tahir Walsh (21.34) and Alan Alais of France (22.08).

In the men’s 100m B final, Emmanuel Callender was fifth in 10.64.

The winner of the event was American Justin Walker in 10.38, Antiguan Tahir Walsh was second in 10.46 and American Trentavis Friday was third in 10.49.

It was a tough event for TT duo Emanuel Mayers and Jameel Joseph in the men’s 400m hurdles final. In the five-man final, Mayers was fourth in 52.09 and Joseph fifth in 55.48. Jamaican Andre Clarke won the event in 49.09.

Events continued after press time last night.