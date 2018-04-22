$200k on offer atTTCB T20 Festival

THERE will be $206,500 at stake in this year’s T20 competitions organised by the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) for both Premiership and Championship Division clubs, from April 23-28 at the Brian Lara Stadium at Tarouba.

Winner of the Premiership T20 Festival will collect $70,000, with the runners-up pocketing $42,000. Losing semi-finalists will also share in the windfall, earning $35,000 each for their effort. Winners of the Championship T20 will get $28,000 while $17,500 will go to the beaten finalists. The losing semi-finalists will each be awarded $7,000.

On Monday, Queen’s Park I will play Caldrac in the first quarter-final of the Premiership T20 from 2.30 pm at the Brian Lara Stadium, which will be followed by a clash featuring Alescon Comets and Merryboys, from 6.30 pm.

On Tuesday, the other quarter-finals will be staged, with Central Sports coming up against Raw Fitness Victoria United from 2.30 pm; and PowerGen will play Queen’s Park II from 6.30 pm.

The T20 Festival will continue, on Thursday, with the semi-finals of the Premiership competition; while the Championship semis will be contested on Friday with the finals of both competitions taking place on Saturday.