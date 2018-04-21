‘Wrong turn’ driver in viral video charged $3,000

A FEMALE driver recorded driving recklessly in a video uploaded on social media has been charged by police.

In a release from the police, it was reported the woman was yesterday issued a $3,000 fixed penalty notice for dangerous driving.

The 58-year-old midwife of Libertville, Rio Claro, was videotaped driving a silver Nissan Tiida car in north along the southbound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, around 11:30pm on Monday. The woman told police she “mistakenly made a wrong turn.”

Under the direction of Snr Supt (Ag) Basdeo Ramdhanie of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, police were able to identify the driver and car associated with the incident. The woman, whose name was not given, was charged under Section 70A of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act Chapter 44:50. The charge was laid by Sgt Vijay Ramdhanie of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch.