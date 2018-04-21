Woman grieves for stolen pet goats

A South Oropouche woman who celebrated her 60th birthday on Thursday was unable to enjoy it because of her yearning to be reunited with two pet goats, Pablo and Zoe. They were stolen from a pen at her home on March 16.

Margaret Nedd remained grieving, though her daughter Delia Toppin and others provided cake and ice cream.

Toppin has not given up the search for the two animals, saying she will be relentless in her efforts to find them.

She contacted Newsday on Thursday after reading about the plight of Pasea mother of three Lisa Sammy, whose pet bull Gymbo was stolen. She felt hurt for Sammy when it was reported that Gymbo died earlier this month while in the care of a man who claimed he was the rightful owner. Toppin said she could understand what Sammy is going through because she and her mother were extremely close to the pet goats.

Around 2.30 am, she said, her mother heard a noise coming from the pen at Bamboo Trace, St John’s Road, South Oropouche. When she awoke hours later she discovered Pablo and Zoe missing.

The theft was reported to the Oropouche Police Station, where police promised to investigate. But Toppin said no one ever visited her or made enquiries, prompting her to mount her own search for the missing pets.

She said she learnt the goats were stolen by someone who lives in the area and sold for $5,000. She said yesterday, a report was also made to the Praedial Larceny Squad but they said they could not investigate because a report had already been made to the Oropouche police.

Toppin said, “My mother bathe and shampooed Pablo and Zoe once every month. They knew their names and they were part of our family, and I am hoping that anyone with information on our pets can contact us at 780-1357.”

She said she will have no choice but to report the matter to the Police Complaints Authority, with the hope that some action will be taken against the officers who failed to track down the animals.