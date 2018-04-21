Toco crowned Secondary Schools track and field champs

Natasha Fox ,of Pt Fortin West Secondary, won the girls Under-15 200m, 400m and high jump titles at the 2018 TTSSFA Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurap on Thursday and yesterday.

TOCO Secondary swept all the titles when the Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships concluded at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, yesterday.

Toco won the overall title with 413 points, finishing ahead of Speyside High School of Tobago with 214 points and Pentecostal Light and Life also of Tobago with 133.5 points.

In the girls category, Toco amassed 247.5 points to finish ahead of North Eastern College (99 points) and Speyside High (95 points). It was a closer contest in the boys category with Toco capturing the crown with 165.5 points. Speyside High took second spot with 119 points and Queen’s Royal College (QRC) were third with 109 points.

Toco coach Annalee Walcott, aunt of Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott, was happy with her team’s performance. “As usual we are very proud, but I think this year we realise that there are a lot of athletes that could do better if more training is done,” Walcott said.

The Toco coach said the support system helps the athletes perform at a high level. “We have a good support system for the kids in terms of the teachers and the staff and we also had a few parents supporting today.”

Some of the athletes that led the way for Toco at the Championships were Shervon Antoine, Xea Bruce, Cheziah Phillip, Abreena Barker and Tyrell Edwards.

It was a busy day yesterday with Natasha Fox, Shaniqua Bascombe, Shakeem McKay and Naeem Nelson all winning their respective 200m events. Fox of Point Fortin West Secondary won gold in the girls Under-15 200m final in 25.27 seconds ahead of Kareesa Kirton of Providence in 25.45 and Anastacia Noel of Bon Air Secondary in 28.11.

In the girls Under-17 200m final, Shaniqua Bascombe of St James Secondary claimed gold in 24.39, her CARIFTA team-mate Malika Coutain of Vessigny Secondary took silver in 25.37 and Brianna Lord earned bronze in 25.62.

It was a comfortable victory for Shakeem McKay of Queen’s Royal College in the boys Under-17 final. McKay slowed down before the finish to win in 22.08, ahead of Malachi Heywood of Point Fortin West Secondary in 22.21 and Devin Augustine of Vessigny Secondary in 22.51.

Nelson of Miracle Ministries, snatched the boys Under-15 200m final in 23.90 in a close finish ahead of Keone John of St Anthony’s College in 23.99 and Cyril Summer of South East Port of Spain in 24.06.

In the boys 17+ javelin, Selvon Rochford of Five Rivers Secondary took gold in a competitive event which saw the top three athletes separated by less than two metres. Rochford won with a top throw of 55.27m, followed by Elton John of Matura Secondary in 54.20m and Jante Lewis of Pleasantville Secondary in 53.75m.

The girls 17+ javelin final was equally competitive. In the end, Antonia Sealy of Cedros Secondary took gold with a top effort of 33.53m, Melissa Boxhill of Bishops Centenary earned silver in 32.25m and Jaeda Attong-Julien of Tunapuna Secondary grabbed bronze in 31.81m.

The 4x400m relay finals brought an exciting close to the Championships. Bishop Anstey High won the girls Under-15 4x400m final, while Trinity College East was the winner in the Boys Under-15 event.

In the girls Under-17 event, Toco Secondary took gold, while Queen’s Royal College claimed the top prize in the boys Under-17 event.

North Eastern College won gold in the girls 17+ event and Fatima College finished on top in the Boys 17+ relay event.

SELECTED RESULTS

Girls 17+ Javelin Final

1 Antonia Sealy – Cedros Secondary – 33.53m

2 Melissa Boxhill – Bishops Centenary – 32.25m

3 Jaeda Attong-Julien – Tunapuna Secondary – 31.81m

Boys 17+ Javelin Final

1 Selvon Rochford – Five Rivers Secondary – 55.27m

2 Elton John – Matura Secondary – 54.20m

3 Jante Lewis – Pleasantville Secondary – 53.75m

Boys Under-17 Discus

Throw Final

1 Nathaniel Mathura – El Dorado East – 34.09m

2 Isaiah Weekes – QRC – 33.77m

3 Umar Sandy – Guaico Secondary – 31.68m

Girls Under-17 Shot Put Final

1 Shakeira Kirk – Pent Light and Life – 10.79m

2 Jusonya Fifi – Toco Secondary – 10.48m

3 Jade Greaves – Arima North Secondary – 9.79m

Boys 17+ Triple Jump Final

1 Anderson Subero – Sangre Grande – 12.74m

2 Ja-don Clauzel – St Francis Boys – 12.45m

3 Valentonio Elder – Toco Secondary – 12.03m

Boys 17+ 400m

Hurdles Final

1 Kobe John – St Anthony’s College – 56.31

2 Mikheal Trancoso – Sangre Grande Secondary – 1:02.93

3 Adrian Nicholas – Toco Secondary – 1:08.03

Girls Under-17 400m

Hurdles Final

1 Jada James – Toco Secondary - 1:08.17

2 Kerneil Waldron – St Charles High - 1:12.83

Boys Under-17 400m

Hurldes Final

1 Brian Morris – Mt Hope Secondary - 1:01.38

2 Shakeer Mohammed – Trinity East – 1:03.97

3 Dimitri Richards – Toco Secondary – 1:11.22

Girls Under-15 200m Final

1 Natasha Fox – Point Fortin West – 25.27

2 Kareesa Kirton – Providence – 25.45

3 Anastacia Noel – Bon Air Secondary – 28.11

Boys Under-15 200m Final

1 Naeem Nelson – Miracle Ministries – 23.90

2 Keone John – St Anthony’s College – 23.99

3 Cyril Summer – South East Port of Spain – 24.06

Girls Under-17 200m Final

1 Shaniqua Bascombe – St James Secondary – 24.39

2 Malika Coutain – Vessigny Secondary – 25.37

3 Brianna Lord – North Eastern College – 25.62

Boys Under-17 200m Final

1 Shakeem McKay – QRC – 22.08

2 Mal achi Heywood – Point Fortin West – 22.21

3 Devin Augustine – Vessigny Secondary – 22.51

Girls 17+200m Final

1 Cheziah Phillip – Toco Secondary – 25.49

2 Caitlin Ragoonanan – North Eastern College – 26.00

3 Jeneil Morris – St Francois – 26.83

Boys 17+ 200m Final

1 Tyrell Edwards – Toco Secondary – 21.71

2 Timothy Frederick – Vessigny – 21.72

3 Tyshawn Gray –Speyside High – 22.70