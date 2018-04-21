Shot man dies at hospital

A 40-year-old Gonzales man who was shot in the left shoulder, arm and right wrist on Wednesday night died at around 1 am yesterday at the Port of Spain General Hospital.

At about 10 pm on Wednesday, Kurt Forbes was at his Jubilee Street, Gonzales home when he was shot several times. Neighbours heard the gunshots and his calls for help and took him to the hospital, where he had emergency surgery.

In an unrelated incident, a 60-year-old Enterprise woman was found dead at her Kenny Cyrus Street, Enterprise home around 10 am yesterday.

The woman, identified as Stephanie Ogaro, lived alone and was said to have mental health issues.