Ramdin hits out at fake news

Denesh Ramdin

Red Force and West Indies wicket-keeper Denesh Ramdin has hit out at the fake news circulating on a website which said he had been arrested in New York after attempting to smuggle 20 kilogrammes of cocaine at JFK Airport.

Ramdin, in a video posted on Twitter today, said the information is entirely false.

Hugging his son in the 34-second video, the 33-year-old former West Indies Test captain said, "There is some disturbing news that has been put online by someone that is tarnishing my name, saying I've been arrested for drugs in America, which is not true.

I'm home with my family, I'm here with my little son Matt. Whoever did that, it's really disgraceful and not good. I'll like to tell everyone I'm happy and safe in Trinidad and hopefully the person who did it can take it down."