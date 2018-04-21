Pres Chaguanas wary of Hillview threat

Nickolai Madray

COACH of Presentation College Chaguanas, Roland Hosein, is wary of the threat his team will be facing today when they battle their rivals, and tournament favourites Hillview College, in the second semi-final match of Powergen’s Intercol T20.

The first match will be contested between Naparima College and either Fatima or St Benedict’s at 2.30 pm while the second is carded for a 6 pm start, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

In a telephone interview, Hosein said, “We know we are the underdogs heading into this match but, we would use this to our advantage as we have nothing to lose.”

He continued, “We also know the majority of their side are national players, however, (Presentation) have been continuously improving towards the latter half of the season and I am quietly confident they can get the job done.”

With the side from Central consisting of a mixture between Form Six players and some talented youngsters, Pres would be looking towards their experienced players to control the game and secure a victory against the current SSCL Intercol 50-Overs champions. The coach made note of two key individuals on his squad, namely Matthew Patrick and Jadyen Seals, as both are former national Under-19 players, and he knows they can change the dynamic of the game at any point.

When asked about his team’s mindset going into the match, Hosein detailed, “The guys do not feel pressured at this point but it is important for them to focus on doing the simple things correctly and efficiently.

Once this happens, it should be enough to get the job done.”

Admission to the Brian Lara Cricket Academy for today’s matches cost TT$20. At press time, the last quarter-final match between Fatima and St Benedicts was still in progress.