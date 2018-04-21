No $$ for school drivers

MAXI taxi drivers contracted by the Ministry of Education to transport schoolchildren are appealing for payment, as they say they have received none for almost four months. The drivers say they are running out of borrowing options to feed their families. One driver, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said his furniture has been repossessed and he has to take credit from a gas station to run his maxi.

“I do not know why they are doing this to us. Last year was the same thing: we went almost six months without getting paid,” he said. “Courts sent bailiffs to my home to repossess furniture I recently took out on hire purchase. I don’t know what else to say to the bank when they ask where is their loan payment.

“Right now, my sisters are giving me a little grocery when the month comes, because I can’t tell you the last time I buy grocery in my house.” The driver, who has been contracted with the service for almost a decade, said the drivers are afraid to speak out for fear their contracts will be terminated.

“Imagine, my children and my family suffering, I taking diesel on credit from the gas station, and I can’t come out and talk for my money, because they will fire me.” The service is managed by the Public Service Transport Corporation (PTSC) and funded by the Ministry of Education.

“We are supposed to be paid every fortnight. They are owing me almost $50,000 right now – and I am just one driver. There are men out here who have had the banks seize their homes because they took mortgages to buy a maxi and they can’t pay the bank now.”

Contacted for comment, Education Minister Anthony Garcia said he was not aware of the issue. He said he knows the drivers were not paid for a period last year but his ministry intervened and that issue was resolved. He promised to investigate this claim.