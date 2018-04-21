Murdered car dealer’s wife charged for cursing police

THE wife of a Chaguanas car dealer who was recently murdered was yesterday arrested and charged with using obscene language and assault after police and bailiffs went to her home and attempted to seize two cars.

The alleged incident happened just after noon at Lange Park, Chaguanas. Police say when they attempted to remove the cars, the woman became abusive and allegedly assaulted one of the bailiffs. She was arrested and taken to the Chaguanas police station where she remained up to 7pm last night. She is expected to appear in court on Monday.