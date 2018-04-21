Breaking
Ramdeen calls for AG's resignation UK boost for TT's cyber security Gypsy is new Carnival boss Abdulah: Dissolved EDAB was working on pan plan, Carnival assessment Marijuana and pistol found in exercises
N Touch
Saturday 21 April 2018
follow us
News

Murdered car dealer’s wife charged for cursing police

THE wife of a Chaguanas car dealer who was recently murdered was yesterday arrested and charged with using obscene language and assault after police and bailiffs went to her home and attempted to seize two cars.

The alleged incident happened just after noon at Lange Park, Chaguanas. Police say when they attempted to remove the cars, the woman became abusive and allegedly assaulted one of the bailiffs. She was arrested and taken to the Chaguanas police station where she remained up to 7pm last night. She is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Comments

Reply to this story

News

No $$ for school drivers

MAXI taxi drivers contracted by the Ministry of Education to transport schoolchildren are appealing for