McKnight to compete at Grenada Invitational

Sparkle McKnight

SPARKLE McKnight is among five TT track and field athletes listed to compete in today’s Grenada Invitational, at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium, St George’s.

The Meet will get going from 6 pm.

McKnight placed seventh in the women’s 400-metre hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games, in the Gold Coast, Australia earlier this month.

And the 26-year-old is expected to line up alongside Jamaica’s Leah Nugent and United States’ Kiah Seymour in the women’s 400m hurdles this evening.

Veteran sprinter Emmanuel Callender, who also took part in this month’s Commonwealth Games, is slated to feature in the men’s 200m.

The lineup comprises four Americans (Christopher Belo, Trentavis Friday, Justin Walker and ex-Olympic 400m champ Lashawn Merritt) and Dominican Republic’s Yancarlos Martin.

The TT pair of Emamuel Mayers and Jameel Joseph will participate in the men’s 400m hurdles, along with Jamaica’s Andre Clarke, United States’ Quincy Downing and Nigeria’s Rilwan Alowonle.

And another Commonwealth Games’ participant, Aleena Brooks, will compete in the women’s 800m. Barbados’ Sade Sealy and a trio of Americans — Kimberly Ficenec, Meghan Manley and Carly Muscaro, complete the field.