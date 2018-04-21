Garcia: San Juan South Sec to reopen Monday

Caution tape is used to cordon off part a block of the San Juan South Secondary School after it was damaged by an electrical fire last Saturday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

AFTER an electrical fire at the San Juan South Secondary School last Saturday, president of the school’s PTA Aneesha Barrock is calling on Education Minister Anthony Garcia to have the school ready for students to write their Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) exam on Wednesday.

When Newsday visited the school at Moreau Road, San Juan yesterday, part was cordoned off with red caution tape, and there were no students there.

Newsday asked to speak with the principal or the safety officer, but was told they were both busy.

Barrock told Newsday the fire affected Block B of the school, causing damage particularly to the music and dance room, where the power supply to the block was disconnected during an inspection of the building. She said the guidance office, male and female toilets, cafeteria, guard booth, maintenance area, physical education room and other parts of the school were all inspected.

Since the fire, the students have been home, and parents are fearful the school will not be ready to accommodate them for their exam in the coming week.

Apart from approval from the electrical inspector, there were a number of other things that needed to be addressed, which include plugs to be properly insulated, and replacing the shades on fluorescent light fixtures and switch covers , she said.

Garcia said the electrical inspectorate had not yet given clearance for the school to be used.

“There are a few minor things that have to be done before the students can return to the school...which include the removal of some bolts on the flooring, among other things.”

But, he added, “Our EFCL personnel are now on site and will work over the weekend so that the school will be opened on Monday.

“I want to stress now that the ministry has done everything possible for all our schools to be opened. The fire which occurred last Saturday was totally not our fault. Those are some of the things that happen which we have no control over.”