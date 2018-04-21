Dulalchan wants to appear before Parliament committee

DCP Deodath Dulalchan.

COMMISSIONER of Police hopeful DCP Deodat Dulalchan is seeking an invitation to appear before the Special Select Committee (SSC) of Parliament inquiring into the Police Service Commission’s (PSC) selection of the next Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner.

Dulalchan’s lawyer Kiel Tacklalsingh wrote to the clerk of the House yesterday, seeking the invitation from the committee. Dulalchan is the PSC’s top pick for the post Commissioner.

In his letter, Tacklalsingh said if the committee failed to invite Dulalchan, it could lead to the public perception of being tainted by partisan bias, unfairness and lingering doubt as to the veracity of its eventual report.

Dulalchan’s request came two days after he threatened legal action against the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) and its director David West over the authority’s handling of a 2011 complaint against him.

The PCA was accused of conducting a procedurally improper and flawed investigation.

He also complained of the information provided by West on April 9 to the SSC.

At that meeting, West spoke of an investigation by the PCA of one of the candidates considered for the post of Commissioner.

On Tuesday, a member of the SSC, Dr Roodal Moonilal, said there appeared to have been some kind of conspiracy involving the PCA aimed at preventing Dulalchan from getting the job.

He made the statement after it was revealed that the PCA received a recommendation to discontinue a complaint filed against Dulalchan.

That recommendation was later revisited and sent to the PSC for further action.

In his letter, Dulalchan’s lawyer has called on West to retract the recommendation to the PSC and reconsider the evidence and investigatory process in keeping with the principles of natural justice.

He is also seeking an apology from the PCA.

In his letter to the parliament, Tacklalsingh said it appeared some members of the SSA were using the machinations of the committee to conjure reasons in an attempt to scuttle the PSC’s selection of commissioner.