AG to refile case against Jearlean on Monday

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi

ATTORNEY General Faris Al-Rawi yesterday said the case against former Housing Development Corporation managing director Jearlean John and nine other people will be refiled on Monday. Al-Rawi also said Cambridge Analytica whistle-blower Christopher Wylie could appear before the Parliament’s National Security Joint Select Committee. At a news conference at the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Tower in Port of Spain, Al-Rawi said, “By Monday, I am advised, all ten defendants will have to answer in a court of law.”

Rejecting claims from Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen that the case had collapsed, Al-Rawi said, “This is a storm in a teacup.” He referred to a letter received yesterday from the State’s attorneys in the Eden Gardens case to support his argument. He said if John, who is also UNC deputy political leader, wanted to clear her name, “forget the song and the dance, get into the mix, get into court and expedite the matter.”

However, at a news conference at his Cornelio Street, Woodbrook office yesterday, Ramdeen – John’s attorney – blasted Al-Rawi for, what he described as, “gross incompetence” over his decision to refile

Referring to a copy of an order obtained from the High Court, Ramdeen said there were no grounds for the State to begin proceedings against the accused.

“It is reckless, it is embarrassing, it is inconceivable that an Attorney General, in perhaps what they described as their first corruption case, can misrepresent to the public in a press conference that this is the position. This is not about refiling anymore, this is about resigning.”

Al-Rawi also said yesterday, he found the UNC’s refusal to participate in the National Security JSC’s investigation into the alleged data mining scandal, which allegedly occurred under the former People’s Partnership government, as curious and peculiar. “It tells me they have a lot to hide.” Al-Rawi said he is in contact with attorneys for Wylie.

“We expect that Mr Wylie will have to consider and participate in the JSC in terms of giving evidence to that committee.”

WITH REPORTING BY SHANE SUPERVILLE