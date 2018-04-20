UK boost for TT's cyber security

TRINIDAD and Tobago is set to benefit for the United Kingdom’s assistance in the fight against cybercrime, said a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) yesterday.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May recently promised £15 million to help Commonwealth countries strengthen their cyber security against criminal groups and hostile State actors who pose a threat to the UK and wider Commonwealth.

Yesterday in London, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young met British Minister of State for the Commonwealth and the United Nations, Lord Ahmad. “This bilateral focused on the strengthening of security cooperation between Trinidad and Tobago and the UK specifically in the areas of cybercrime and human trafficking. “As such, Trinidad and Tobago stands to benefit from the £15 million allocation.” At that meeting Lord Ahmad praised TT for deciding to sign on to the Paris Climate Agreement.

Yesterday Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley attended the Commonwealth heads closed-door retreat at Windsor Castle on the last day of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).