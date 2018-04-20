Two in court for warehouse attendant’s murder

AZARD ALI

TWO men, one from Barrackpore and the other from Moruga, were taken to court in San Fernando yesterday, charged with the April 9 murder of warehouse attendant Daniel Cooper, 29, who went missing and whose body was found on a dirt road near Princes Town.

Richard Ramkerry, 48 – a construction worker of Realize Road, Barrackpore and 29-year-old Andell Steele – a ‘PH’ driver of La Ruffin Village, Moruga, appeared before magistrate Alicia Chankar. She read the charge that on a date unknown between April 8 and April 12, they murdered Cooper at Cedar Hill Estate Road, Borde Narve.

The charge stemmed from Cooper’s disappearance on April 9 after he left his Pond Street, Vistabella workplace. He drove into San Fernando to collect his daughter at a school but never arrived. A missing person’s report was made at the San Fernando police station. Police found Cooper’s body last week Wednesday with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigations by detectives were supervised by Inspector Don Gajadhar in charge of operations (south) and Insp Darryl Corrie of the Homicide Division (Region 3). PC Lindie Sylvester charged the men who are expected to go before a Princes Town magistrate on Thursday next week.