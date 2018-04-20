Sweet tooth bandit escapes with box of biscuits

File photo

Officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force (NEDTF) are now searching for a man in his late twenties who they believe stole a box of biscuits from a vendor in Blanchisseuse yesterday afternoon.

According to reports, a salesman was conducting business near the Calabash One Stop Grocery along the Paria Main Road in La Fillette at around 1.30 pm yesterday when he was confronted by the suspect who asked for a free sample of the biscuits.

When the vendor refused, the man, reportedly jumped into the salesman's truck which was parked nearby and stole a box of the biscuits before escaping on foot.

The man who has had similar run-ins with the police is expected to be arrested and charged.