‘Shoes’ shot and wounded

A LAVENTILLE man is in critical condition at Port of Spain General Hospital after being shot on Wednesday afternoon. Okera London aka “Shoes,” 36, was standing near his apartment in Building 3, Trou Macaque, when he was approached by a gunman who shot him several times in the torso before escaping.

Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) officers on mobile patrol in the area heard the gunshots and saw London lying in bushes near a building. Neighbours helped the police carry London to their vehicle to take him to hospital. Police sources yesterday said they believe the shooting was connected to the murder of Darryl “Cowman” King, earlier this week.

Yesterday on London’s Facebook account, relatives asked the public to donate blood for a transfusion needed to save his life. In the wake of King’s murder on Tuesday, senior IATF officers said they have increased their presence in the area with mobile and foot patrols in light of a series of shootings, believed to have been sparked by his death.