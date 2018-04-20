Ramdeen calls for AG’s resignation

Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

Attorney and Opposition Senator Gerald Ramdeen criticised Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi for what he described as "gross incompetence" over Al-Rawi's expressed intent to re-file a claim against Housing Development Corporation (HDC) managing director Jerlean John and nine other individuals.

Speaking at a press conference at his office in Cornelio Street, Woodbrook this afternoon, Ramdeen expressed confusion over Al-Rawi's intention to re-file.

Referring to a copy of the judgement obtained from the High Court, Ramdeen said there were no grounds for the State to begin proceedings against John.

He added that further email correspondence with the State's attorneys, Kimberleigh Peterson also confirmed that the matter was concluded.

He added that the Attorney General should also be called to answer how much money the state will have to pay John for restitution.