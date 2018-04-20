Pure jazz for St Lucia festival St Lucia top romantic destination (a20)

Avery Sunshine

THE Saint Lucia Jazz Festival is going back to its “roots” and will present a total jazz cast at the festival in May. The mixing of jazz with other music genres over the years was not in sync with jazz lovers and so festival organisers have gone back to basics.

Ernie George, sales manager of the St Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) said the festival had become unattractive to authentic jazz lovers and so this year there will a total jazz cast that is expected to lure jazz enthusiasts to the island in droves.

George was speaking at the launch of the Saint Lucia Jazz Festival hosted by the SLTA at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain on Monday. The festival taking place from May 7 - 13 will feature artistes from the Caribbean, the US and the UK.

Among the performers are Alfredo Rodriguez (Cuba), Avery Sunshine (US), Aziza comprising Chris Potter, Lionel Loueke, Dave Holland and Eric Harland (USA), Barbara Cadet (St Lucia), Cameron Pierre (UK/Dominica), Carolyn Malachi (US), Denys Baptiste (UK/St Lucia), Etienne Mbappé, Frantz Laurac (Martinique), Jazzmeia Horn (US), Luther François (St Lucia), Pauline Jean (Haiti/US), R+R=Now with Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin, Christian Scott, Derrick Hodge, Taylor McFerrin, Justin Tyson (US), Zara McFarlane (UK) and Lalah Hathaway (US). The festival was just one of many events and attractions which the SLTA highlighted as it seeks to woo TT tourists to the island.

Regional marketing manager of the SLTA Christopher Gustave, in the presence of St Lucia hoteliers, local jazz enthusiasts, travel agents and the media outlined quite a number of reasons why Trinbagonians should go to St Lucia. He said St Lucia accomplished an all-time high in tourist arrivals in 2017, attracting some 1,100,000 visitors, amounting to an 11 per cent growth.

But the TT tourists are the ones they are mainly targeting at this time.

Donalyn Vittet, SLTA’s marketing manager greeted guests as she said Lucians with, “Sa Ka Fete Toute Monde,” (welcome everyone) then made a destination St Lucia presentation, and not deviating from their brand, St Lucia, let her inspire you.

She said there are endless tours and attractions including the world’s only drive-in volcano in the heart of the Soufriere volcano, the Pitons, the rainforest, wildlife and bird watching.

But serious adventure seekers have much more to occupy their time with activities such as fishing, diving, scuba, sea trekking, fly-boarding and kite-surfing.

Vittet said that the island thrives with adventures that the whole family will enjoy, before labelling her island as the most romantic destination in the Caribbean.

She spoke too, about their three-year-old Dive Festival at Anse Chastanet where they celebrate everything about St Lucia’s marine life and diving, with a week full of boat and shore dives, PADI courses and photographic competitions. She also boasted international sporting activities including CPL and T20 cricket, football and netball and their French and creole cuisine

As far as health and wellness goes Vittet said St Lucia offers healing mud baths, rejuvenating and restorative treatments. All of that together with the Gros Islet Street Party, Anse La Raye Fish Fry and a variety of authentic cultural experiences showcase the rich diversity of the island’s heritage.