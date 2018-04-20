Police probe shootings, chopping

Northern Division Police are probing two shootings and a chopping in three separate incidents in Maloney, Tunapuna and Arouca on Wednesday.

At 2.55 pm, Kelshall Felix, 25, was standing outside his Madoo Hill, Tunapuna home when a car with two men pulled up. One of the men began shooting at Felix, who turned and ran into the bush. Felix was shot in the left leg but remained in the bush until the men drove off and it was safe to seek assistance.

Relatives took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) in Mt Hope, where he was treated and discharged.

No arrest has been made and police yesterday said they received information that Felix was threatened in the past.

In the second incident, at 5.45 pm, David Borne, 31, of Bon Air Gardens, Arouca was at home when a male relative attacked him with a cutlass.

Borne was chopped several times by the man, whom police have since described as mentally unstable. Borne was taken to the Arima Hospital and later transferred to the EWMSCm where he is warded. Police are looking for the attacker. In the third incident, at 8.40 pm, 59-year-old Garth Dempster was in an area of Maloney known as “The Corridor,” close to Building 12. He was liming with two two friends when a gunman approached and began shooting at them. Dempster was taken to hospital for treatment. The other two limers were unharmed.

Police have arrested two men, 18 and 25, from Maloney.