Parang body marks 47 years

National Parang Association president Larry Denalli.

THE National Parang Association (NPATT) celebrates its 47th anniversary with a series of events to mark the occasion and highlight the many strides the association has made despite a host of issues.

NPATT starts the year’s celebrations with Holy Mass at Santa Rosa RC Church from 5 pm tomorrow. This will be followed by a Dutch lime at the National Parang Headquarters at 22 Hollis Avenue, Arima.

The association’s AGM will be held on April 29, also at its headquarters from 3.30 pm, where the new 2018-2020 management committee will be elected. In a media release, the NPATT highlighted the many achievements in its thrust to push this TT/Spanish-fused cultural artform. NPATT, led by president Larry Denalli during the 2016-2018 term continued to promote the group’s watchwords Rebrand, Rebuild and Reconnect, the release said. Despite numerous challenges in acquiring funding from state and corporate entities NPATT said it defied all odds and was able to:

• Etch “Spanish fusion” into the vocabulary of paranderos where they were able to showcase their versatility in all genres of music.

• Resurrect the Senior Parang competition after a dormant period since 2010.

• Persist in the continuation of the Junior Parang Festival with Jason Ganpat even after losing the prime sponsor.

• Change the physical structure of parang headquarters, into a venue where paranderos felt safe and secure (and) proud to call it their home.

• Encourage new membership and obtained the necessary assets to propel the organisation forward.

Denalli said in the release, “In the age of technological advancement, my team acquired and installed a security system to help in the protection of the association’s valued assets. NPATT launched a website and joined social media and thanked the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) for being their prime sponsor and other sponsors.