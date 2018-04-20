Mayor: More workthan anticipated Clean-up of Port of Spain

Road repairs to be completed on Charlotte Street in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

THE scope of work anticipated by the Port of Spain Corporation, in an effort to uplift the city, has turned out to be more than they have expected says Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez. When Newsday visited Charlotte Street on Tuesday, although there were no vendors in the road, it was clear work was being done on the street.

There were caution tapes at some corners warning pedestrians about refurbished pavements, fresh concrete plastered over holes in the pavement, and street signs being installed. In a brief interview, Martinez said the corporation had also engaged the Traffic Management Division to put up some signs including no-parking signs.

But, he said, “We anticipated a certain amount of work, but it turned out to be a lot more on the programme. Some of the work has not been completed due to shortage of materials but we are making progress.” When asked if the 120 registered vendors will be allowed to return to Charlotte Street, he said, only a certain number of people could be accommodated.

“We are in the process in restructuring the programme and we are looking at all the options that are available to us and to the vendors as well. The objectives are to restructure the programme and come out with the best solution for the programme....I don’t want to give too much of what the restructuring...is all about. However we are in the middle of discussion but it would be in the best interest of Port of Spain and to the people of TT.”

On street dwelling in the city, Martinez said it was being addressed. “We are supposed to have a meeting with the Minister of Social Development and Family Services soon and I think the ministry has to accommodate us so we can present some plans as to how we want to move forward on the issue. I spoke to His Grace (Roman Catholic Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon) recently on the matter and we have some ideas which I believe can be workable in the future.”